2 Kershaw residents dead following motorcycle crash in Lancaster

A motorcyclist and a passenger, both from Kershaw, died Saturday following a fatal collision off Memorial Park Road, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as David McIsaac, 61, and the passenger as Dana McIsaac, 45. The couple were husband and wife, according to the coroner’s office.
At 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, McIsaac was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Memorial Park Road in Lancaster when the motorcycle went off the road and struck a curb, Hovis said. He was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center.
David McIsaac died at Carolinas Medical Center at 10:55 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. His wife was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m. at Springs Memorial Hospital, according to the coroner’s office.
Both were thrown from the motorcycle and were not wearing helmets at the time of the collision, the coroner’s office said.
Comments