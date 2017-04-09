Rock Hill churches gather for Palm Sunday service

Members of First Presbyterian Church, St. John’s United Methodist Church, Freedom Temple Ministries and Agape International Ministries “The Well Church” in Rock Hill gathered at Fountain Park on Sunday for a joint Palm Sunday worship.
The service featured songs from St. John’s Cherub Choir and a joint choir, a scripture reading and a prayer. After the gathering, the members walked back to their respective churches while the choir continued to sing.
Palm Sunday kicks off the beginning of Holy Week for many area churches.
