Indian Land resident wins hot tub, hammock on popular game show

The words “Come on Down” may follow Indian Land resident Paul Slazas for years to come.
Slazas, 71, is enjoying many phone calls, emails and text messages from the local community after recently appearing on the popular game show “The Price is Right.”
Slazas said he was chosen from an audience of nearly 300 people to compete on the show.
“When you get to the show at 9 a.m. and leave at 2 p.m., you’ve made 299 friends because everyone in the audience is cheering you,” he said.
“The Price is Right” challenges contestants to guess retail values for prizes. Slazas’ episode aired on April 4. Slazas said that from the moment he was called to compete he “couldn’t believe it.”
“I was nervous and excited,” he said. “The adrenaline rush was unbelievable. Knowing you got on the ‘Price is Right’ with millions of people watching you, you don’t want to do something stupid like fall down or trip.”
Slazas had the closest guess of the price of a hammock and a Kindle e-reader for the first-bid round, earning him both prizes and a chance to play on stage.
Slazas played Flip Flop, a game where contestants must flip or flop numbers to get the correct price of the prize.
“I thought it was pretty easy,” Slazas said.
Slazas won his game, earning him a hot tub and a bar with barstools.
“It was really quite an experience,” he said. “It’s something I will remember forever and ever.”
Slazas, who filmed his episode in Los Angeles in March, said he had to keep the show results a secret for a month before the episode aired.
Since the episode came on, Slazas said he and his wife, Lorraine, have watched it with many friends and have gotten countless responses.
“We’ve heard from everybody,” he said. “People that watch the show every day saw me. It’s just exciting.”
Slazas said he is thankful to the “Price is Right” staff for the opportunity. Slazas said he was impressed the announcer said his last name correctly and enjoyed time with the show’s host.
“Drew Carrey really makes the show,” he said. “He’s so personable and friendly.”
The entire experience, Lorraine said, was one of joy.
“There are so many problems and sorrow in the world, but when you are on the show, you are happy along with 300 people who are also happy,” she said.
