York County resurfacing roads through C-Fund program

1:49 Do you have what it takes to save a man? Or solve the mystery of a conspiracy theorist? Pause

2:09 Area church members gather in Rock Hill for Palm Sunday worship

1:55 Rock Hill family of boy with genetic disorder say chair will make life easier

0:35 Victim in Clover police assault case to appear in court

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:03 Police react to alleged ISIS teen parole

1:55 Indian Land resident earns prizes on popular game show

3:59 York teen in court for plotting to join ISIS

1:10 Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game