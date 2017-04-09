York County resurfacing roads through C-Fund program

A number of York County roads will soon be resurfaced thanks to a partnership between the S.C. Department of Transportation and the state’s 46 counties, according to the York County Manager’s Office.
The C-Fund program aims to fund improvements of state roads, county roads, city streets and other transportation projects, the office said. The funding comes from a 2.66 cents per gallon gas tax.
York County receives a portion of the C-funds collected statewide, the office said.
Starting Monday, the York County Engineering Department, along with Granite Contracting, will begin resurfacing projects across the county, the office said. The projects are expected to be completed within 90 days, contigent upon weather and other factors.
Resurface projects include Normandy Way, Riverfront Road and Vandora Springs Road.
One lane will be open during the paving process, causing some delays, the office said. Drivers should drive slow and look out for workers during the resurfacing.
- Belle Meade Drive Northway (Drive to end of County line maintenance)
- Normandy Way (Entire Road)
- Malvern Drive (Middleton Place to Poinsett Drive)
- Hilldale Drive (Banbury Lane to Ferncliff Road)
- Creek Crossing (Hitching Post Lane to cul-de-sac)
- Amberside Drive (South Bank Drive to cul-de-sac)
- Covenant Place (Gallent Court to Alden Court)
- White Ridge Drive (Gordan Road to cul-de-sac)
- Spring Hill Court (Osteen Road to cul-de-sac)
- Kinglet Road (Black Highway to cul-de-sac)
- Riverfront Road (Entire Road)
- Caroland Drive (Pine Bluff Court to cul-de-sac)
- Horse Shoe Trail (Pleasant Road to Saddle Ridge Road)
- Lake Vista Drive (Hwy 160 to Rockmont Drive)
- Vandora Springs Road (Entire Road)
Projects are listed in order of completion.
