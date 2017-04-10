Huey Lewis and the News to perform in Rock Hill

Rock Hill will be rocking in mid-June as a well-known rock band with hits spanning several decades makes a stop at the Old Town Amphitheater.
Huey Lewis and The News will perform Wednesday, June 14, the first act of the 2017 Summer Concert Series, the Old Town Association has announced.
The Grammy Award winners are famous for top 10 hits such as “Heart of Rock & Roll,” “I Want a New Drug,” “If This Is It,” “Hip to Be Square,” and “The Power of Love.”
Tickets range from $60 to 75 online at onlyinoldtown.com/concert.
Tickets may be available at the show.
