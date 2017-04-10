Candidates for 5th Congressional District to square off in Rock Hill, Indian Land

Six Republican candidates in the race for South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District will take part in a forum 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Baxter Hood Center on the campus of York Technical College.
Tommy Pope, Ralph Norman, Kris Wampler, Sheri Few, Ray Craig and Chad Connelly will take part in the GPS Conservatives for Action PAC forum, expected to last two hours. The event is open to the public, and no admission will be charged.
Attendees will have the chance to submit questions on a note card. Another note card will be given to all those in attendance to record their preference for any of the candidates.
The note cards will be collected at the end of the event, tallied and the results will be read at the end of the night.
The special election will be held on June 20, with primary elections being held May 2.
The Indian Land Action Council is co-sponsoring a 5th District candidate forum 7 p.m. Saturday at Cross Ridge (City of Lights) in Indian Land.
The 5th Congressional District race is a special election to determine a new member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Former U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, an Indian Land Republican, was confirmed as President Donald Trump’s director of the Office of Management and Budget in February.
Connelly, Craig, Few, Norman, Pope and Wampler, and Tom Mullikin have all filed as Republican candidates. Archie Parnell, Alexis Frank and Les Murphy have filed as Democratic candidates.
Five third-party candidates also have filed to run in the special election: David Kulma (Green Party), Josh Thornton (Independent), Bill Bledsoe (Constitution Party and Libertarian Party), N. Cooper (Libertarian Party) and Victor Kocher (Libertarian Party).
