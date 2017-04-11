Rock Hill earns national honor for promoting cultural diversity

Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols said Monday night he is proud of the city for earning a national honor for promoting cultural diversity.
The National League of Cities recognized six cities across the nation for implementing programs that enhance and promote cultural diversity in their communities. The City Cultural Diversity awards were presented last month at the 2017 Congressional City Conference in Washington, D.C.
Echols showed off the award at Monday night’s city council meeting, saying he was proud of the city’s staff.
Rock Hill earned first place in the 50,001-200,000 population size for its “Liberty and Justice for All” Freedom Walkway project. The project, which was unveiled in November, honors four local civil rights pioneers.
The City Cultural Diversity Awards Program was established in 1995 by the National Black Caucus of Local Elected officials to promote cultural diversity in community governance through citizen and community participation.
Other cities honored for their work in cultural diversity include Morrisville and Winston-Salem, N.C.; Decatur, Ga.; and Westminster and Aurora, Colo.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
