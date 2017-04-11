Local

April 11, 2017 3:23 PM

Fort Mill Food Lion sells winning $25k-a-year for life lottery ticket

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

FORT MILL

One lucky person just became richer - $25,000 a year for life richer.

A winning Lucky for Life lottery ticket was sold from the Food Lion #2204 at 1046 Regent Parkway, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

The winning ticket matched the first five numbers in Monday’s drawing, a release states. The numbers were 13, 34, 36, 41 and 43 Lucky Ball: 7.

The winner can choose between either $25,000 a year for life or a one-time cash payment of $390,000, if there are less than 21 winners.

The “for life” prize spans the person’s natural life, and guarantees payments for a minimum of 20 years, the release states.

The winner should sign the back of his or her ticket and put it in a safe location until he or she comes forward to claim the prize, the release says.

More than 8,600 S.C. players hold winning tickets from prizes ranging from $3 to $25,000 a year for life, the release states. The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.

Players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Quick facts

  • The winning ticket was purchased from the Food Lion #2204 at 1046 Regent Parkway.
  • The winning numbers from Monday’s drawings were 13, 34, 36, 41, and 43 Lucky Ball: 7.
  • The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.
  • Information on claiming prizes can be found on the South Carolina Education Lottery’s website.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cub Scouts compete in the 2017 York District Pinewood Derby

Cub Scouts compete in the 2017 York District Pinewood Derby 1:38

Cub Scouts compete in the 2017 York District Pinewood Derby
Rock Hill's York Prep Academy named charter 'School of Distinction' 1:46

Rock Hill's York Prep Academy named charter 'School of Distinction'

Children with autism 'free to be themselves' at Rock Hill event 1:25

Children with autism 'free to be themselves' at Rock Hill event

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos