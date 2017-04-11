Fort Mill Food Lion sells winning $25k-a-year for life lottery ticket

One lucky person just became richer - $25,000 a year for life richer.
A winning Lucky for Life lottery ticket was sold from the Food Lion #2204 at 1046 Regent Parkway, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.
The winning ticket matched the first five numbers in Monday’s drawing, a release states. The numbers were 13, 34, 36, 41 and 43 Lucky Ball: 7.
The winner can choose between either $25,000 a year for life or a one-time cash payment of $390,000, if there are less than 21 winners.
The “for life” prize spans the person’s natural life, and guarantees payments for a minimum of 20 years, the release states.
The winner should sign the back of his or her ticket and put it in a safe location until he or she comes forward to claim the prize, the release says.
More than 8,600 S.C. players hold winning tickets from prizes ranging from $3 to $25,000 a year for life, the release states. The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.
Players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes.
