VIDEO: Fallen York Co. deputy remembered with Dave Lyle signs

Former York County Deputy James "Brent" McCants was shot and killed in the line of duty in September of 1992. Twenty-five years later, hundreds of drivers each day will see two new signs on Rock Hill’s Dave Lyle Boulevard in memory of McCants. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson, York County lawmakers and police officers unveiled the new signs and presented one to McCants' mother Myra McCants at a ceremony Tuesday.