Mother, 5-year-old child hit by car in Lancaster Wal-Mart parking lot, police say

A 26-year-old woman and her five-year-old child were struck by a car in the Wal-Mart parking lot at 805 S.C. 9 Bypass West in Lancaster, according to Lancaster Police Department.
At about 3:27 p.m. Wednesday, the woman and the child were crossing the main driving lane in front of the store and were hit by a car, police say.
After hitting the woman and child, the car hit another vehicle that had stopped in the driving lane to allow the mother and her child to pass, police say.
The woman and child were taken to a Charlotte-area hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The driver of the stopped car was taken to Springs Memorial Hospital and appeared to be in stable condition, police said.
The Lancaster Police Department is investigating the incident. At this time, there are no identified suspects, police say.
