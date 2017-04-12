Drivers can expect short delays at Dave Lyle Boulevard intersections in Rock Hill

Drivers experiencing delays on Dave Lyle Boulevard can expect to see work continue next week, too.
Melanie Mobley, assistant district construction engineer for SCDOT, said work this week will wrap up by 5 p.m. today and will resume about 9 a.m. Tuesday.
“We try to refresh markings for safety reasons,” Mobley said.
Crews are completing handwork painting arrows at intersections, having finished long lines on the roadway this week, she said.
Barring weather or other problems arising such as equipment malfunctions, Mobley said the work along the entire length of the road should be finished the end of next week.
“Motorists can expect intermittent, short-term delays near intersections,” she said.
Catherine Muccigrosso: 803-329-4069
Comments