Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ Anne Springs Close Greenway celebrates its 22nd Earth Day Celebration 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22 and will offer free entry and activities – from hiking and kayaking to horseback rides and more. Opening ceremonies will include a horseback demonstration as well as an appearance from Greenway founder and namesake, Anne Springs Close. DJ Little K will perform throughout the day. More than two dozen vendors and food trucks will be on site. Details: ascgreenway.org.
▪ The Katawba Valley Land Trust annual Spring Bird Count, 8 a.m. Saturday at Landsford Canal State Park (lower parking lot) with Bill Rogers; Rocky Creek Trail in Great Falls (S.C. 21 south) with Irvin Pitts; and Forty Acre Rock in eastern Lancaster County (lower parking lot) with Josh Arrants. The event is free and open to anyone of any experience level. Binoculars are desirable but not necessary. Registration is not required. Details 803-285-5801 or kvlt@comporium.net.
▪ Grand opening for the new Criterium Course at the Rock Hill Outdoor Center at Riverwalk will be 11:15 a.m. April 22 at 1307 Riverwalk Parkway off Cherry Road. After the ceremony, the track will host the Rock Hill Criterium. Amateur racing takes place from noon-5:30 p.m.; women’s pro race,5:30 p.m. and men’s pro race, 6:30 p.m. Awards ceremonies for the professional riders at 7:40 p.m. Admission is free. The event benefits the Brain Tumor Fund for the Carolinas. Details: rockhillcriterium.net.
▪ Carolina Gardens at York Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m. Friday at 1020 N. Congress St. There will be games, treats, free lunch for children and pictures with the Easter Bunny. RSVP to 803-818-9124.
▪ Historic Rock Hill antique car show, 2-4 p.m. April 20 at the White Home, 258 E. White St. Restored cars from the early 1900s to mid-1930s with emphasis on the Anderson model will be featured. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted. In case of rain the event will be postponed. To register a car, 803-329-1020 or info@historicrockhill.com
Fundraisers
▪ The Master Gardeners of York County plant sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29 and 1-4 p.m. April 30 at the Glencairn Gardens Learning Center, 825 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Bulbs, perennials, shrubs, vines, herbs and vegetables on sale from $1-$10. The plants are donated by members and are inspected by a certified plant inspector. Proceeds support MGYC education and community service projects.
▪ Grounds of Grace plant sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 22 at Family Trust FCU on Dave Lyle Blvd., Rock Hill. Vegetables, herbs, flowering plants, and hanging baskets all have been donated by A. B. Poe Farmer’s Exchange of Rock Hill. Proceeds go to Grounds of Grace to help women by offering classes in computer use, budgeting, parenting, personal, and job training skills, and a personal mentor. Details: 803-327-6077.
▪ Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church Tractor and Car Show, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. April 22 at 1130 Philbeck Road, York. Breakfast and lunch available and a bake sale. No entry fee. Bring old tractors, engines, cars, trucks or motorcycles. Merchandise and craft vendors welcome. Details: 803-684-2493.
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School Chinese auction April 22 at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill. Ticket drop is 11:30-12:30 p.m. Tickets available at the door.
Entertainment
▪ Carolina Wind Orchestra presents a free concert, 7:30 p.m. April 24 at Byrnes Auditorium at Winthrop University. Selections include “CHEETAH” by Karel Husa, “The Engulfed Cathedral” by Claude Debussy, “Chorale and Alleluia” by Howard Hanson, “Sonoran Desert Holiday” by Ron Nelson, “Flourish for Wind Band” by R. Vaughan Williams, “Time Remembered” by Philip Sparke, “The Sinfonians” by Clifton Williams and “Strange Humors” by John Mackey. The band features more than 25 York County residents and about 55 other musicians from North and South Carolina who rehearse weekly. CWO is also a performance class for Winthrop’s outstanding music students.
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host the “Charlottetown Collective,” 7 p.m. April 20 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road. Free admission. Doors open at 6 p.m.; food service begins at 6:30.
Applications
▪ In partnership with the Arts Council of York County, the Ag + Art Tour is accepting applications for artists and artisans for the 2017 Ag + Art Tour of York County, June 10-11. Artists and artisans must make handcrafted products without the use of kits or commercial models. Those wanted are painters, potters, weavers, quilters, jewelers, acoustic musicians, and artisan bakers. Storytellers and musicians may also be considered. Those selected will be located at farm sites and can sell their products. Apply by April 21 at www.agandarttour.com/artisan to be included on printed materials; those who apply later will listed on the website.
Meetings
▪ York County Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Muriel Pfaff will discuss "Eliza Pinckney," who was instrumental in developing the Indigo industry in Colonial times. Plaff, in period clothing and will share some antique indigo quilts and reproductions she has made.
▪ The Catawba Council of the South Carolina Silver Haired Legislature, 11 a.m. Wednesday at Highland Park Senior Center, 917 Standard St., Rock Hill.
▪ York Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners, 5 p.m. April 20 at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway, York. Open to the public. Details: 803-684- 3137 ext. 101.
▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. April 20 at Greater York Chamber of Commerce. Details: 803-684-6200.
Clubs
▪ Bubbles and Berries Spring Brunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 23 at Woman’s Club of Rock Hill, 607 Aiken Avenue, Rock Hill. Toast spring with a glass of bubbly and a strawberry-laden brunch. Garden tours; boutique shop. Adults, $25; children, $10. Limited outdoor seating, weather permitting. Details:803-415-7278 or janete@comporium.net.
Summer camps
▪ Winthrop University’s College of Education and College of Business administration will host GenCyber camps for teachers and students. Two K-12 teacher camps are offere June 19-23 and July10-14 with a maximum of 15 in each class. Teachers will get a $500 stipend for attending.Student camps for rising seventh-10th-graders will be June 26-30. Both are non-residential and free. Applications due May 1. Details: https://www.winthrop.edu/itc/default.aspx?id=47542 or Gencybercamp@winthrop.edu
Volunteers
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina regional volunteer meeting, 7 p.m. April 20 at the Baxter Village YMCA. Details: bbrown@sc.wish.org.
▪ The Carolina Copy Cats, a group of senior performers who lip-sync show tunes and other popular songs, is looking for volunteers to join the group. The group needs performers, technical and backstage workers. The popular group performs at events in fall and spring. Details: 803-548-0650 or 803-547-4898.
▪
Support groups
▪ Mended Hearts Support group meets at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Doctors dining room at Piedmont Medical Center, 2225 Herlong Ave., Rock Hill.
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group meets 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Westminster Towers Community Room, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Mandy Lanza, RN, BSN, Parkinson’s Disease Nurse Educator will discuss “Parkinson’s Disease and the Management of Off Episodes.”
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
Send community news and photos (JPEG images) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for the Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for the Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments