Kids ‘get back’ at Rock Hill Neighborhood Watch by ‘egging’ home, report says

Some kids apparently didn't dye their eggs this Easter weekend.
A Neighborhood Watch representative reported detructive vandalism to her Rock Hill home property, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.
An officer responded April 12 to a Cauthen Street home, where a husband and wife awoke to find eggs splattered on the front of the house and white paint in the roadway, the report states.
The homeowners reported hearing loud noises at about 2:30 a.m. and witnessing a large group of juveniles in the roadway being loud, the report states.
The homeowner believes the vandalism “has to do with her being the neighborhood watch, and the juveniles trying to get back at her.”
There was no permanent damage done to the home, the report states.
