Trespasser who approached female students removed from Winthrop campus, police say

A trespasser who was approaching female students on Winthrop University’s campus has been removed, said Frank Zebedis, Winthrop chief of police, in a tweet.
A student contacted Winthrop University police around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and helped officers identify and contact the subject, Zebedis wrote.
The subject admitted to police that he was approaching female students, Zebedis wrote.
“Since none of the actions by this person rose to a level of criminal activity, he was placed on indefinite trespass from our campus and his name and photo was placed into trespass database,” Zebedis wrote. “If the subject returns to campus for any reason and he is identified on the campus he will be immediately arrested for violation of a trespass order.”
Zebedis thanked the student for assisting campus police.
