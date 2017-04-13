Good Friday, Holy Saturday services in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

AME ZION
Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, Stringfellow Road, Chester: “Seven Last Words of Jesus from the Cross,” 7 p.m. Friday.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Children’s Easter celebration, 10 a.m. Saturday.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Good Friday Stations of the Cross, 7:30 p.m. Organ prelude, 7 p.m.
BAPTIST
Fundamental Baptist Church, Poag Street, Rock Hill: Good Friday service, 7 p.m. Friday.
Heath Springs Baptist Church, Heath Springs: Good Friday service, “Cries of Christ from the Cross,” 7 p.m. Friday with seven area pastors and three choirs.
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Ridge Road, Bowling Green: Dinner theater featuring, “The Price He Paid,” 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, $5.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. Friday. Living (outdoor) Stations, 5 p.m. Friday. Intercultural Mass, 7 p.m. Friday. Holy Saturday with Blessing of the Easter food, 11 a.m. and Easter Vigil, 8 p.m. with Baptisms.
St. Mary Catholic Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Mass. Holy Saturday Mass, 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Good Friday service, noon, Friday. The Great Vigil of Easter, 7 p.m. Saturday. Gather in the Smyth Memorial Garden.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Good Friday Service of Darkness, 7 p.m. Friday.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Good Friday worship, 7 p.m. Friday.
METHODIST
Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill: Good Friday service, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Good Friday Cross Walk, 9:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Friday beginning at the church parking lot and walking a 3-mile loop returning for a brief devotional.
Clover Chapel United Methodist Church, Kings Mountain Street, Clover: Good Friday service, 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Good Friday service, 6 p.m. Friday.
First United Methodist Church, Bethel Street, Clover: Good Friday drama and service, 7 p.m. Friday.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Holy Communion, noon-1 p.m. Friday. Ecumenical Good Friday Stations of the Cross, 6:30 p.m. Friday beginning at The Well parking lot and ending with worship at Fountain Park. Easter Prayer Vigil, 8 p.m. Friday-7 a.m. Saturday.
NAZARENE
Trinity Church of the Nazarene, Fire Tower Road at Taylor’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Good Friday service, 7 p.m. Friday.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
River Hills Community Church, Hamilton’s Ferry Road, Lake Wylie: Good Friday service, 7 p.m. Friday led by the youth ministry.
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Stations of the Cross, 6:30 p.m. Friday beginning at The Well, 135 S. Oakland Ave., concluding at Fountain Park.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Good Friday meditation and prayer, 4-6 p.m. Friday.
WESLEYAN
York First Wesleyan, York Highway, York: Journey to the Cross, self-guided tour of the last days of Jesus, 4-7 p.m. Saturday.
