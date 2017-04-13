Thousands of kids find thousands of eggs at Great Easter Egg Classic (PHOTOS)

Adults and two-year-olds storm a softball field Thursday for the annual Great Easter Egg Classic at Cherry Park.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A woman and baby collect eggs Thursday at the Great Easter Egg Classic in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A toddler examines her egg Thursday at the Great Easter Egg Classic at Cherry Park.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A boy crouches to pick up plastic eggs Thursday at the Great Easter Egg Classic at Cherry Park.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Anthony Contreras, 2, looks at other kids at the Great Easter Egg Classic at Cherry Park on Thursday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A toddler runs to put an egg in her bag Thursday at the Great Easter Egg Classic at Cherry Park.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A toddler picks up plastic eggs during the Great Easter Egg Classic at Cherry Park on Thursday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A toddler holds a pink egg at the Great Easter Egg Classic on Thursday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A woman and baby walk off of a softball field at Cherry Park Thursday at the Great Easter Egg Classic.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A woman helps a toddler open her eggs Thursday at the Great Easter Egg Classic at Cherry Park.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A toddler examines an egg at the Great Easter Egg Classic at Cherry Park.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Participants at the Great Easter Egg Classic in Rock Hill sprint to the eggs Thursday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A girl fills a sandwich bag with plastic eggs Thursday at the Great Easter Egg Classic at Cherry Park.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A child fills her bag with eggs Thursday at the Great Easter Egg Classic at Cherry Park.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A little girl heads for treasure-filled eggs Thursday at the Great Easter Egg Classic at Cherry Park.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A girl walks with a bag full of plastic eggs Thursday at the Great Easter Egg Classic at Cherry Park.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A child opens an egg at the Great Easter Egg Classic at Cherry Park on Thursday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A child runs to her mom after filling her bag Thursday at the Great Easter Egg Classic at Cherry Park.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A toddler boy drops a blue egg into a sandwich bag Thursday at the Great Easter Egg Classic at Cherry Park.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A little girl opens her eggs Thursday at Cherry Park at the Great Easter Egg Classic.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Children race onto a field at Cherry Park Thursday during the Great Easter Egg Classic.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A child picks up eggs Thursday at the Great Easter Egg Classic at Cherry Park.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Children pick up eggs at the Great Easter Egg Classic at Cherry Park on Thursday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com