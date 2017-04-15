Like cars, motorcycles, and baseball? Check out this free event in Rock Hill

Highway 72 Grill is inviting the community to take part in an inaugural car/bike show and double elimination baseball tournament.
The event is 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 29 at Highway 72 Grill at 2555 Saluda Road. The event will include live music, door prizes, games, as well as winning trophies for the baseball tournament.
Tournament play costs $150 per team. Deadline to sign up is April 26.
Rock Hill plumbing store grand opening May 6
A new Rock Hill plumbing supply store will host a grand opening celebration event at its new location off East Main Street in Rock Hill.
CIS Plumbing Depot officially opened for business in January. The 32,000-square-foot facility sells plumbing supplies, as well as kitchen and bath fixtures.
The grand opening is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 6 at 1444 E. Main St. There will be food for purchase from Moe’s Southwest Grill, as well as giveaways.
CIS Plumbing Depot is open weekdays 7 a.m.-5 p.m. The store is a new division of Commercial Industrial Supply LLC, which moved from a facility in Rock Hill Industrial Park to its new location off East Main Street.
Goodwill announces new Southern Piedmont leader
Chris Jackson was announced this week as the new president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont.
Jackson previously worked as executive vice president of Workforce Services & Organizational Development. He will become the fifth president in the organization’s 51-year history. He succeeds Michael Elder, who announced his retirement earlier this year after 40 years as president and CEO.
Jackson will officially take over June 1. He joined Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont in 2010 as vice president of the strategic planning and organizational development division.
“I am extremely excited and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead this amazing organization,” Jackson said. “The mission, passion and excellence of staff and leadership, as well as the ability to help positively transform communities, inspires me.”
Rock Hill AgSouth firm adds loan officer
AgSouth Farm Credit announced the addition of a loan officer at the Rock Hill office.
Lawson Gregg will join the Rock Hill staff as a relationship manager/loan officer. Gregg will serve AgSouth’s members in Chester, Lancaster and York counties.
