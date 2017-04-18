Teen was running pot operation from backyard playhouse, deputies say

A Statesville teen is facing multiple drug charges after deputies say he re-purposed a children’s playhouse behind a family home to run a drug dealing operation.
The Statesville Record & Landmark says Layton Charles Jenkins, 18, was found with more than 50 grams of marijuana and other paraphernalia inside the playhouse on April 14. Iredell County deputies say the investigation was prompted by complaints of possible drugs being sold in the area of Green Meadow Lane, reported the Record & Landmark.
Jenkins was in the playhouse at 10:45 p.m. on April 14 when officers conducted an initial conversation with him, the Record & Landmark reported. He gave deputies permission to search the playhouse and they found marijuana, nearly 10 grams of butane hash oil, plastic baggies and digital scales, reported the Record & Landmark.
Jenkins’ charges included possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance and underage possession of alcohol, it was reported.
