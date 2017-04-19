She worked for police, unaware her husband had a second home - for growing pot

His wife worked for one of North Carolina’s largest police departments, but that didn’t stop an Iredell County man from running a pot growing operation that included secretly renting a home in Troutman to house nothing but marijuana plants.
The Statesville Record & Landmark says Brian Nicholas Evans successfully grew 12.5 pounds of marijuana at the home before getting caught. He was sentence this week to up to two and a half years in prison, it was reported.
Throughout the five-day trial, 34-year-old Evans claimed he had no involvement in the operation, which was based at a home in the 500 block of Murdock Road in Troutman, the Record & Landmark reported.
However, state prosecutors contended Evans paid for power at the home with money orders to prevent his name from being associated with the property, it was reported. He also tried to hide the operation from his wife, who at the time worked for the Winston Salem Police Department, the Record & Landmark reported.
