Bill Henson, editor and co-publisher of York County’s YC Magazine, dies at 66

William “Bill” Henson, longtime editor and co-publisher of York County’s YC Magazine, has died, his wife Pam said.
Henson was 66. Henson died April 8, at home, his wife said.
“For many people, he was known as Mr. York County, and that was very special to him,” Pam Henson said.
Bill Henson loved to bring people together, and he had a fierce sense of loyalty to the York County community, his wife said.
The free magazine has been published monthly for 14 years and 160 issues, according to the YC Magazine Web site.
It is commonly found on hundreds of racks around York County and has features on many topics from horticulture to history, the environment and more. YC Magazine uses specialists in the fields of choice for monthly columns.
For many years before starting the magazine, Henson wrote a weekly column for The Herald on stargazing and astronomy, two of his many passions in the outdoors.
Funeral services have not yet been set but a celebration of life service will be held outdoors; details will be announced on the YC Magazine Facebook page.
