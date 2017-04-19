Check out vintage Anderson model cars in Rock Hill Thursday

Historic Rock Hill is hosting at least five vintage Anderson model cars at an inaugural antique car show
The show will be 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the White Home on East White Street.
The Anderson car was manufactured in Rock Hill in the early 1900s. It was considered the most successful automobile built in the South, according to Historic Rock Hill.
A few Anderson cars were last on show five years ago, ahead of a historic plaque dedication near the Anderson manufacturing plant.
At the upcoming show, a 1920 roadster listed on the National Register of Historic Vehicles will join the group.
Guests will be allowed to view the antique cars, talk with their owners, or take a tour of the White Home. Admission to the Antique Car Show is free.
