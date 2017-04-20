Sons of Confederate Veterans plans York County rally to support flag in courtroom
Sons of Confederate Veterans are planning a rally in support of keeping the Confederate Flag and other Confederate items in the main courtroom of the York County Courthouse. The group claims removing items from a courtroom that were there before renovations is illegal.
Andrew Dysadys@heraldonline.com
