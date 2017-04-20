FBI agents raid home south of Charlotte on well-to-do Lake Wylie peninsula

A Lake Wylie home just south of the state line near Belmont was raided by local and federal agents Thursday, according to local media outlets.
Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV said Federal Bureau of Investigation agents were focused on a home in the 4600 block of Island Forks Road. York County deputies could also be seen at the home.
Charlotte TV station WSOC reported agents began appearing on the property at 8 a.m. and started bagging and carting out items, loading them into vehicles. The station also reported the home had been recently sold for $1.2 million to someone named James Maier. He has only lived there a few weeks, the station reported.
