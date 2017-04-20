Bradford sweeps York City Council special election

Lawyer Jim Bradford won a special election Tuesday night to become York’s newest council member.
Bradford will take over Seat 6 on the York City Council. The seat became open earlier this year when former council member John Shiflet resigned.
Bradford won with nearly 77 percent of the vote (79 votes out of 103) over challengers Megan Sturgill and Quinn Witte. He has served as a private practice lawyer in York for the past 20 yeras, and is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Bradford said he wants to place economic development and downtown revitalization at the top of his priorities as a city council member. He said he’ll likely be sworn into office this week.
He is a long time member of the Greater York Chamber of Commerce, having served on its Board of Directors and as a past President. He currently serves as a member of the York County Economic Development Board.
“Those are the things I hope to do right away,” he said. “I’m certainly grateful for folks who came out and voted.”
Bradford is married to his wife, Libby, and has two grown daughters.
