Rock Hill man charged in murder in court; victim's relative 'sad something like this' happened
Brandon Marquis McMoore of Rock Hill, charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, appeared in a municipal court for a preliminary hearing Thursday. He is charged in the April 12 murder of Darryl Stewart in his Carolina Avenue home. An aunt of the deceased man spoke to the court.
Nearly 50 people enjoyed a butterfly release held Wednesday by the Women's Club of Rock Hill. The 7th annual event memorializes victims of domestic abuse and child abuse. The event is one of the first to help kick off Rock Hill's popular Come-See-Me festival.
The town of Fort Mill, as part of an agreement, has maintained Walter Elisha Park in the downtown area and provided security there. Today, the Springs family, the First Family of Fort Mill, gifted the park to the town.