Butterflies released in Rock Hill to honor victims of domestic, child abuse

At least 10 butterflies were released Thursday afternoon to honor the victims of domestic violence or child abuse.
Nearly 50 people watched the butterfly release at the 7th annual Monarch and Milkweed Seminar at the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill. The seminar also featured a discussion of butterflies and habitats such as milkweed.
The event is one of the first to kick off the 10-day Come-See-Me festival in Rock Hill.
Here is the schedule of events to come during this week’s festival.
List of Come-See-Me events for April 21
Come-See-Me Button Swap, 8:30a.m.-5 p.m. Louise Pettus Archives & Special Collections, Winthrop University.
Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Elizabeth Dunlap Patrick Gallery, Rutledge Building, Winthrop University.
Tot Town and the Vernon Grant Gallery, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum of York County.
Winthrop Showcase of Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity (SOURCE), 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at various locations throughout Winthrop University.
29th Annual Undergraduate Juried Exhibition, 2 p.m. Rutledge Gallery, Rutledge Building, Winthrop University.
The August 21 Total Solar Eclipse and You, 3:30 p.m. Settlemyre Planetarium, Museum of York County.
Chalk on Main, 4:30-7 p.m. downtown Rock Hill.
Musical Mania, 4:30-7 p.m. at Fountain Park.
BMX Stunt Show by King Productions, 5:15 p.m. at the Novant Health BMX Track.
Beach Bash, 5:30-10 p.m. City Hall Plaza and Black Street.
Christian Music Night, canceled.
Friday Night Races at the Giordana Velodrome, 7 p.m. at the Rock Hill Outdoor Center | Rock Hill | South Carolina | United States. Free. Canceled if rain.
Winthrop Softball, 7 p.m. Terry Field, Winthrop Athletic Fields. Free. Details: 803-323-2129.
BMX Stunt Show by King Productions, 7 p.m. at the Novant Health BMX Track.
Winthrop Guest Artist Series: Chartwell Dutiro, mbira, 7:30 p.m. Barnes Recital Hall, Winthrop University.
BMX Racing, 8 p.m. Novant Health BMX Supercross Track at the Rock Hill Outdoor Center.
Student Choreography Showcase, 8 p.m. Johnson Theatre, Winthrop University.
