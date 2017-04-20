Butterflies released in Rock Hill to honor victims of domestic, child abuse

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 Rock Hill man charged in murder in court; victim's relative 'sad something like this' happened Pause 0:57 Rock Hill customers rave about new Famous Toastery's atmosphere, 'delicious' food 1:35 Jumping Frogs arrive in Rock Hill for Come-See-Me Festival 0:54 Sons of Confederate Veterans plans York County rally to support flag in courtroom 1:32 File video: Abandoned puppy shot 18 times with BBs at Rock Hill apartment 2:11 Baby goats, wine tasting part of yoga experience in Rock Hill 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 0:58 File video: Neighbors say man killed in Rock Hill was 'nice guy' 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Nearly 50 people enjoyed a butterfly release held Wednesday by the Women's Club of Rock Hill. The 7th annual event memorializes victims of domestic abuse and child abuse. The event is one of the first to help kick off Rock Hill's popular Come-See-Me festi David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com