Come-See-Me festival-goers 'parade' into downtown Rock Hill

The Come-See-Me parade kicked-off the nine-day spring festival in Rock Hill Thursday. Thousands assembled downtown to watch Glen and Genda the Frogs, floats, a marching band, dancers, fire trucks and Mother Goose parade to Fountain Park. The festival continues Friday with the Beach Bash and children's events in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball

