Come-See-Me festival-goers 'parade' into downtown Rock Hill
The Come-See-Me parade kicked-off the nine-day spring festival in Rock Hill Thursday. Thousands assembled downtown to watch Glen and Genda the Frogs, floats, a marching band, dancers, fire trucks and Mother Goose parade to Fountain Park. The festival continues Friday with the Beach Bash and children's events in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
The town of Fort Mill, as part of an agreement, has maintained Walter Elisha Park in the downtown area and provided security there. Today, the Springs family, the First Family of Fort Mill, gifted the park to the town.
Nearly 50 people enjoyed a butterfly release held Wednesday by the Women's Club of Rock Hill. The 7th annual event memorializes victims of domestic abuse and child abuse. The event is one of the first to help kick off Rock Hill's popular Come-See-Me festival.