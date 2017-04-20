Come-See-Me Festival kicks off with Rock Hill parade (PHOTOS)

Dressed as a tooth fairy and a tube of toothpaste, Claudia Strenk, left, and Mary Addison Starnes, 10, entertain the crowd at the Come-See-Me Festival parade Thursday in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Five-year-old Collins McFadden yells to walkers at the Come-See-Me Festival parade in downtown Rock Hill on Thursday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Come-See-Me mascots Glen and Glenda ride through downtown in a convertible at the festival parade Thursday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Five-year-olds Brooks Meetze, left, and Ellie Beaty watch the Come-See-Me Festival Thursday in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Shriners zoom through downtown Rock Hill in go-karts Thursday at the Come-See-Me Festival parade.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
An old-fashioned Wells Fargo coach and horses parade through downtown Rock Hill Thursday at the Come-See-Me Festival kick-off event.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Come-See-Me Festival parade participants ride in an old-fashioned stage coach Thursday at the 9-day festival in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Come-See-Me Festival parade-goers wave to parade walkers at the kick-off event in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols waves to a crowd at the Come-See-Me Festival prade in downtown Rock Hill on Thursday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A parade walker blows bubbles Thursday at the Come-See-Me Festival parade in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Parade participants wave to the crowds Thursday at the Come-See-Me Festival parade in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Children ride in a wagon Thursday at the Come-See-Me Festival parade in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Parade walkers wave to a crowd Thursday at the Come-See-Me Festival's kick-off event.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
An owl and its companions ride atop a convertible Thursday at the Come-See-Me Festival parade in Rock HIll.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Dressed as Mother Goose, Jane Hayes waves with frog puppets Thursday at the Come-See-Me Festival parade in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Rock Hill firefighters wave to children Thursday at the Come-See-Me Festival parade in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Northwestern High School drummers perform at the Come-See-Me Festival parade in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A man dressed as a hotdog waves from a float Thursday at the Come-See-Me Festival parade in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A parade participant holding speared hotdogs speaks to the crowd Thursday at the Come-See-Me Festival parade in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Thousands gathered at the Come-See-Me Festival parade Thursday in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A woman wearing a turkey costume waves to spectators Thursday at the Come-See-Me Festival parade.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A gymnast flips down White Street in downtown Rock Hill Thursday for the Come-See-Me Festival parade.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Spectators watch the Come-See-Me Festival parade Thursday in downtown Rock HIll.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Thousands gathered at the Come-See-Me Festival parade Thursday in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Fort Mill Strawberry Festival beauty queens wave next to a giant strawberry Thursday at the Come-See-Me Festival parade in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Children snacking on chips wave to parade participants Thursday at the Come-See-Me Festival parade in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Women pushing library book carts wave to the crowds Thursday at the Come-See-Me Festival parade in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Children entertain the crowds at the Come-See-Me Festival parade in Rock Hill on Thursday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Thousands gathered at the Come-See-Me Festival parade Thursday in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A Girls on the Run team chants to spectators at the Come-See-Me Festival parade in downtown Rock Hill on Thursday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A motorcyclist rides with a stuff frog Thursday at the Come-See-Me Festival parade in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A man dressed as Negan from The Walking Dead smiles at spectators at the Come-See-Me Festival parade in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com