Full board of Rock Hill-York County Visitor’s Bureau to review executive’s arrest

The Rock Hill-York County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau took no action Friday morning related to the recent arrest and charges against Lisa Meadows. However, members of its governing board voted to have the matter put on the agenda for executive session at next Wednesday’s full board meeting, Board Chair Andrea Cooper said.
Meadows, the 58-year-old executive director of the Rock Hill-York County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, faces one count of petit larceny, police and court records show. She was released on bond after her arrest last Wednesday.
The bureau’s executive board met Friday morning in a previously scheduled meeting. Meadows was involved in the meeting concerning budgets and other matters, but the group then went into executive session to discuss a personnel matter related to Lisa Meadows.
Meadows left the room, as did other bureau staff. After the meeting, Cooper said Meadows “remains the executive director.”
Cooper called Meadows’ arrest “an unfortunate situation” and a “very important issue,” but did not elaborate.
Cooper said she was made aware of the arrest Thursday. Reports of the arrest came to light late Thursday on The Herald’s website, heraldonline.com.
Police allege in incident reports and arrest warrants that Meadows took $348 worth of tanning products from a Fort Mill salon.
The bureau, which promotes York County tourism, is run by a paid staff led by the executive director, but is governed by an executive board appointed by York County Council members. Only board members have access to the bureau’s finances and authority to sign checks, Cooper said.
Meadows did not comment on her situation Friday. Her lawyer, Gary Lemel, told The Herald that he is investigating the allegations and looks forward to proving her innocence.
Wednesday’s full board meeting is at 8 a.m at the Rock Hill-York County airport and is open to the public. However, Cooper said the Meadows’ issue will be put on the agenda for executive session because it is a personnel matter.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments