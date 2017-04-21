Night Ranger, Styx to play in Rock Hill this summer

Night Ranger and Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx have been added to the 2017 Old Town Amphitheater Summer Concert Series, the Old Town Association has announced.
The bands will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Old Town Amphitheater, 144 E. Black St. The series is presented by Comporium.
In its 35-year history, Night Ranger has sold more than 17 million albums worldwide and performed more than 3,000 live shows. Night Ranger hit songs include “Sister Christian,” “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me” and “When You Close Your Eyes.”
Dennis DeYoung, founding member of Styx, is a singer, songwriter, keyboardist and record producer. He wrote and sang many of the band’s top 10 singles including “Lady,” “Come Sail away,” “Best of Times” and “Don’t Let it End.”
Earlier this month, the group announced Huey Lewis and The News will perform June 14.
Tickets range from $60 to 75 online at onlyinoldtown.com/concert. Tickets for the June show are on sale now, and the Aug. 25 tickets go on sale April 24.
