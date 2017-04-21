Come-See-Me festivities draws music fans of all ages to downtown Rock Hill (PHOTOS)

Children play in water spraying from the fountain at Fountain Park Friday at the Come-See-Me Festival.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A tiny Come-See-Me first-timer sleeps through the festival Friday in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Glen the Frog poses with a young fan Friday at the Come-See-Me Festival in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Shannon Greene watches her 11-month-old son Evan Greene smile at Glen the Frog Friday at the Come-See-Me Festival in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Children play at the newly-renovated Fountain Park Friday at the Come-See-Me Festival.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
3-year-old Nelson Morris plays a "boomwacker" Friday at Come-See-Me's Musical Mania at Fountain Park.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Children decorate Main Street in downtown Rock Hill Friday at Come-See-Me's Chalk on Main.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Dancers shag at the Come-See-Me Beach Bash Friday in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Cassidy Kerns, 9, reacts as the water from the newly repaired fountain sprays her Friday at the Come-See-Me Festival at Fountain Park.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
11-year-old Kathryn Reed eats a hotdog Friday at the Come-See-Me Beach Bash in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Thousands flocked to downtown Rock Hill Friday for the Come-See-Me Beach Bash at the Old Town Amphitheater.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A man dances at the Come-See-Me Beach Bash Friday in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Girls dance and sing at the Come-See-Me Beach Bash Friday at the Old Town Amphitheater.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Come-See-Me Festival-goers dance and sing at the Beach Bash Friday at the Old Town Amphitheater in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A member of The Extraordinaires performs Friday at the Come-See-Me Beach Bash at the Old Town Amphitheater.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
2-year-old Kaylen Santos dances at the Come-See-Me Beach Bash in downtown Rock Hill on Friday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Spectators clap after a band performance Friday at the Old Town Amphitheater during the Come-See-Me Beach Bash.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A member of The Extraordinaires performs Friday at the Come-See-Me Beach Bash at the Old Town Amphitheater.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Members of The Extraordinaires perform at Old Town Amphitheater Friday at the Come-See-Me Beach Bash.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
6-year-old Nazariah Sweat, right, and 2-year-old Kaylen Santos dance at the Come-See-Me Beach Bash Friday in downtown Rock Hill.
Photos by Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Children play kazoos at the Come-See-Me Festival Friday at Fountain Park.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Children play kazoos Friday at Fountain Park at the Come-See-Me Festival.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Children play kazoos at Fountain Park Friday at the Come-See-Me Festival.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Boys play at Fountain Park during the Come-See-Me Festival in downtown Rock Hill on Friday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Children play “boomwackers” at the Come-See-Me Festival at Fountain Park Friday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Children play at Fountain Park Friday at the Come-See-Me Festival.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Jonathan Deadwyler shows off his skills Friday at the Come-See-Me Festival in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A boy concentrates on his chalk art Friday at Come-See-Me's Chalk on Main event.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A toddler meets Glen the Frog Friday at the Come-See-Me Festival in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com