Froggy went a jumpin' with youngsters at Come-See-Me frog race

Children lined up on a softball field at Cherry Park Saturday for their chance to race "slimy" frogs at the annual Mayor's Frog Jump as part of the Come-See-Me Festival. Little and big kids clapped, screamed and blew on the amphibians' backs to see how far and how fast the frogs would jump. The winner received a frog trophy from Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols.