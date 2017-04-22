Come-See-Me frog jumping contest Rock Hill (photos)

Volunteer Asa Elkins, 9, helps with the bullfrogs Saturday at the Come-See-Me Mayor's Frog Jump contest at Cherry Park in Rock Hill.
Asa Elkins, 9, of Rock Hill holds a bullfrog during the Come-See-Me Mayor's Frog Jump contest Saturday at Cherry Park in Rock Hill.
Pierce Hensley, 8, left, registers his frog Vortex Saturday at the Come-See-Me Mayor's Frog Jump contest at Cherry Park in Rock Hill.
Graydon, 3, prepares to race Frogzilla Saturday at the Come-See-Me Mayor's Frog Jump contest at Cherry Park in Rock Hill.
Volunteer Addison Golder, 8, catches a runaway frog Saturday at the Come-See-Me Mayor's Frog Jump contest at Cherry Park in Rock Hill.
Austin Wilson, 11, of Rock Hill jumps over a spinning bar Saturday at the Come-See-Me Mayor's Frog Jump contest at Cherry Park in Rock Hill.
Sunshyne Hayes, 9, of Rock Hill races her frog Princess Saturday at the Come-See-Me Mayor's Frog Jump contest at Cherry Park in Rock Hill.
Mayor Doug Echols visits the crowd Saturday at the Come-See-Me Mayor's Frog Jump contest at Cherry Park in Rock Hill.
