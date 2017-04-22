Ready to grill at Rock Hill’s biggest tailgate? Here’s what you need to know

When Alison Mallard started grilling out at the Come-See-Me festival in the 1980s, she mostly hung out with a group of other young moms and families.
The kids would scurry around the parking lot of the Winthrop Coliseum, and the adults feasted on shish kebabs before everyone sat down to enjoy fireworks by nightfall.
Thirty years later, Rock Hill’s most popular night of the spring has stood the test of time, and Mallard can’t wait to be back.
“It’s a deep-rooted tradition,” she said. “It’s a great way to bring people together.”
Mallard has tailgated at Rock Hill’s Come-See-Me fireworks extravaganza off and on since she moved to the city in 1981. The finale event, which is typically celebrated with food, fireworks and friends, hasn’t changed much through the years, she said.
There’s plenty she’s learned, which she says can help ensure a fun, safe afternoon out.
Mallard recommends a small, portable grill that can be carried or wheeled by hand. She says it’s important to consider how much weight you can expect to bring into the Winthrop Lake area and how much you can expect to bring back out in trash.
“If you have it, a wagon can load your stuff and be a great method and getting everything in,” she said.
Communication is key, she said. If you’re expecting to be a part of a large group, you can divide the costs and bounty of food to last for the full seven hours.
It’s a deep-rooted tradition. It’s a great way to bring people together.
Alison Mallard, longtime tailgate enthusiast at Come-See-Me Tailgate Party
A successful tailgate is reliant on food that can be eaten with your hands, said Theresa B. Randall, president of Tricor Inc., which owns local Sonny’s BBQ franchises.
She recommends tailgate enthusiasts marinate or brine meats overnight.
Most proteins, such as chicken, pork, ribs and hamburgers need to be cooked to around 165 to 175 degrees Fahrenheit.
“Pocket meat thermometers are easy to use and necessary in making sure all meats are cooked to the proper internal temperature,” Randall said. “Disposable foil pans are great to use during preparation, as well as to take leftovers back home.”
Keep in mind, barbecue sandwiches from Friday’s Come-See-Me Barbeque Cook-Off will be for sale at the Tailgate Party, but they’ll likely be gone before dinner.
“Bring games that groups can play, whether it be cornhole or KanJam, or playing with a disc,” Mallard said. “And make sure to bring a blanket for once it gets dark. It’s nice to have that for the fireworks.”
Make sure to bring a blanket for once it gets dark. It’s nice to have that for the fireworks.
Alison Mallard
Flashlights and sunscreen also are must-haves, she said. Randall suggests bringing anti-bacterial soap, too.
The grounds must be vacated by 10 p.m., per Come-See-Me officials. Trash and recycling bags will be available.
What’s the entry fee?
The entry fee is $5 for adults over the age of 21, and valid identification is required. Those younger than 21 are allowed in for free.
What else should I bring?
Make sure to bring at least $5 in cash to park at the Winthrop University Coliseum parking lot. No vehicles are allowed into the lake area.
What am I not allowed to bring?
Prohibited items include glass bottles (including wine bottles), beer kegs, vendors, household furniture (including sofas), skateboards, hover boards, bikes, roller blades, tiki torches, campfires/bonfires, motorized scooters, golf carts, grill trailers and RVs.
Tailgating at the Winthrop University Coliseum parking lot also is prohibited.
Are pets allowed?
Organizers are discouraging people from bringing pets, because they may get spooked at the sight of large crowds or fireworks.
Will there be live music or entertainment?
There’s nearly six hours of live music scheduled at the tailgate party from 3-8:45 p.m. At dinner time, there will be a Carolina Skydiving exhibition, followed by a fireworks extravaganza at 9 p.m.
▪ 3 p.m., Chase Killough (folk and classic rock)
▪ 5 p.m., Jenn Thornton (country/rock with a modern twist)
▪ 6:45 p.m., Carolina Skydiving exhibition
▪ 7 p.m., Swingin’ Richards (classic Oldies party band)
▪ 9 p.m., fireworks show
David Thackham writes a weekly column called Trending in York County, which takes a dive into local eateries, stores and businesses that York County consumers are flocking to right now. Email column idea suggestions to dthackham@heraldonline.com.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Tailgate Party at Come-See-Me festival
When: 3-10 p.m. April 29
Where: Winthrop Lake, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill
Admission: $5 for anyone older than 21
Comments