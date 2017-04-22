Local

April 22, 2017 7:35 PM

Criterium Course opens in Rock Hill with cycling races

Staff reports

ROCK HILL

Cyclists raced on Rock Hill’s newest track -- the Criterium Course at the Rock Hill Outdoor Center at Riverwalk -- Saturday during the grand opening event.

The track is at 1307 Riverwalk Parkway, off Highway 21/Cherry Road next to the Novant Health BMX Supercross Track.

The Rock Hill Criterium included races for amateurs and professionals.

The event had been held in Charlotte for 13 years and benefits the Brain Tumor Fund for the Carolinas,a nd is the No. 1 stop on the USA CRITS Speed Week Series with some of the country's top riders, according to a city parks, recreation and tourism release. For more information, visit rockhillcriterium.net.

