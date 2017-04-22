Rock Hill Criterium opens with racing (photos)

Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The city of Rock Hill held the grand opening of the new Rock Hill Criterium Course on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald