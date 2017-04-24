Come-See-Me Festival Sundaes with Mother Goose and Glen in Rock Hill (photos)

Mother Goose reads to children Sunday during Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose at Oakland Baptist Church in Rock Hill.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Glen and Glenda pose with balloon frogs as Oakland Baptist Church hosts the Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose on April 23.
Dr. Privette works on a dog with the help of Eli Hill at Sunday’s Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose in Rock Hill.
Mother Goose has help telling her favorite nursery rhymes as Oakland Baptist Church hosts the Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose on April 23.
Ah'Sha Mitchell gets her face painted during Sunday’s Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose at as Oakland Baptist Church in Rock Hill.
Brothers Christian and Sean Shugart work on frog hats at Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose April 23 at Oakland Baptist Church in Rock Hill.
Logan Johnston, 4, shows off the frog he made at Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose April 23 in Rock Hill.
Oakland Baptist Church in Rock Hill hosts the April 23 Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose.
Scarlett Riccardo finishes making her sundae with help from dad at Rock Hill’s Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose April 23.
Ethan Haynes, 4, gets sprinkles on his sundae at the April 23 Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose at Oakland Baptist Church in Rock Hill.
Collins McFadden poses with Mother Goose April 23 at Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose at as Oakland Baptist Church in Rock Hill.
Jasmine Nibbs shows off her new temporary tattoos as April 23 at Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose at Oakland Baptist Church in Rock Hill.
Shayna Littleton smiles after the doctor fixed her horse, Saddles, April 23 at Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose at Oakland Baptist Church in Rock Hill.
The Paw Patrol makes an appearance as Oakland Baptist Church hosts the Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose on April 23.
Ryleigh and Aubree Strikeleather pose with Glen and Glenda at the April 23 Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose at Oakland Baptist Church in Rock Hill.
Oakland Baptist Church hosted the April 23 Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose in Rock Hill.
Evan Greene gets a new temporary tattoo at the April 23 Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose at Oakland Baptist Church in Rock Hill.
Oakland Baptist Church hosted the April 23 Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose in Rock Hill.
A boy volunteers to help Mother Goose during the April 23 Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose at Oakland Baptist Church in Rock Hill.
Oakland Baptist Church hosted the Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose on April 23 in Rock Hill.
Ashley Gordon shows off her new temporary tattoo as Oakland Baptist Church hosts the Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose on April 23.
Oakland Baptist Church hosts the April 23 Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose in Rock Hill.
Mother Goose tells a favorite nursery rhyme during the April 23 Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose at Oakland Baptist Church in Rock Hill.
Kennedy Rabon, 3, sits on Shaun Barnes shoulders during the April 23 Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose at Oakland Baptist Church in Rock Hill.
Audrey Case-Meeler takes a bite her sundae during the April 23 Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose at Oakland Baptist Church in Rock Hill.
Nichole and Kevin Bailey watch as their pet snake stuffed animal gets a wellness check by the Catawba Animal Clinic during the April 23 Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose in Rock Hill.
Cadence Hamner, 4, takes a bite of her sundae at Come-See-Me Festival's Sundaes with Glenn and Mother Goose on April 23 at Oakland Baptist Church in Rock Hill.
