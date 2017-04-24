Need to vote absentee for SC’s 5th Congressional District or House Seat 48?

Need to vote absentee in the upcoming elections for U.S. House of Representatives or South Carolina’s open General Assembly seat?
The Board of Voter Registration and Elections of York County announces absentee voting hours 9 a.m.-noon April 29, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday until May 1 at 13 S. Congress St., York.
Absentee voting is available for the Democratic and Republican primaries for South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District, and the Republican primary for S.C. House Seat 48.
Sample ballots are available at yorkcountygov.com. Voters are asked to bring one of the following types of photo identification in order to vote:
▪ S.C. driver’s license
▪ S.C. DMV ID card or S.C. Concealed Weapons Permit
▪ Federal Military ID
▪ U.S. passport or Veterans Affairs card
▪ S.C. Voter Registration Card with photo, which can be obtained at the York County Elections Office
Seven Republican candidates, three Democrats and six third-party candidates are seeking to replace former Rep. Mick Mulvaney in the state’s 5th Congressional District. The 5th District covers 11 counties, including Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Newberry, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union and York.
Democratic former congressman John Spratt represented the 5th District for 30 years before 2010, when Mulvaney took the seat. Mulvaney is now budget chief for President Donald Trump.
The race for South Carolina’s House Seat 48 includes Republicans Bruce Bryant and Tom Nichols, and Democrat Bebs Barron Chorak. Ralph Norman, who is running in the 5th District race, resigned from the seat earlier this year.
District 48 covers portions of Rock Hill, Tega Cay, Fort Mill, York and Lake Wylie.
Party primaries are May 2. If no candidate wins a majority, a primary runoff between the top two finishers will be May 16.
The general election is June 20.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
