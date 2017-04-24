Winthrop names visual and performing arts dean

Winthrop University announces Jeff Bellantoni is the new dean for the school’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, effective July 1.
Bellantoni -- who has more than 25 yeras experience as an art educator, designer and author -- previously served as the vice president for academic affairs at Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Fla. He was responsible for all academic affairs and helped secure a $3 million donation for a new visual arts center.
“Winthrop’s reputation for providing an educational experience that blends liberal arts, professional programs, and civic engagement attracted me to this opportunity,” he said. “I look forward to collaborating both across the university and regionally to establish new and exciting cross-disciplinary initiatives.”
He takes over for outgoing dean David Wohl, who led the department for more than six years.
