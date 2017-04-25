Local

April 25, 2017 8:01 AM

Rain affects Come See Me: Tuesday Teddy Bear Party indoors, lunch music canceled

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL Rainy weather has forced some changes to Come See Me Festival events in Rock Hill Tuesday, organizers said.

The Teddy Bear Tea Party has been moved indoors to the Richardson Ballroom on the Winthrop University campus, said Susan Golder, spokesperson for the festival. The event starts at 3:30.

Lunchtime entertainment set for Glencairn Gardens is canceled.

Other entertainment for evenings Tuesday through Thursday and lunchtime Wednesday and Thursday is still scheduled for Glencairn Garden but has been moved from the area near the Charlotte Avenue side to the Veterans Wall location.

For more information visit the Come See Me Web site.

For a complete schedule of events click here.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fallen tree in Rock Hill stops traffic in both ways on Dave Lyle Boulevard

Fallen tree in Rock Hill stops traffic in both ways on Dave Lyle Boulevard 0:22

Fallen tree in Rock Hill stops traffic in both ways on Dave Lyle Boulevard
Fort Mill celebrates Earth Day 3:15

Fort Mill celebrates Earth Day
Nation Ford students take life jacket challenge 1:50

Nation Ford students take life jacket challenge

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos