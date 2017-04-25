Rain affects Come See Me: Tuesday Teddy Bear Party indoors, lunch music canceled

ROCK HILL Rainy weather has forced some changes to Come See Me Festival events in Rock Hill Tuesday, organizers said.
The Teddy Bear Tea Party has been moved indoors to the Richardson Ballroom on the Winthrop University campus, said Susan Golder, spokesperson for the festival. The event starts at 3:30.
Lunchtime entertainment set for Glencairn Gardens is canceled.
Other entertainment for evenings Tuesday through Thursday and lunchtime Wednesday and Thursday is still scheduled for Glencairn Garden but has been moved from the area near the Charlotte Avenue side to the Veterans Wall location.
