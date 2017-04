Homeless man who 'heard voices' sentenced in Rock Hill ATM robbery of grandmother

Danny Thomas Brown, 59, was sentenced to 17 years in prison Tuesday in the July 2016 armed robbery of a grandmother in downtown Rock Hill. Brown pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the crime; his attorney argued that Brown "heard voices in his head" and that he was living on a park bench and off his medication. Brown accosted his victim at knifepoint and forced her to a nearby ATM to withdraw more money, prosecutors said.