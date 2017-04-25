Crew removing fallen trees at Rock Hill’s Glencairn Garden before Come-See-Me events

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 Crews clear half-century old fallen trees at Rock Hill's Glencairn Garden Pause 3:15 Fort Mill celebrates Earth Day 1:21 Children enjoy frozen treat, time with Mother Goose during Rock Hill's Come-See-Me 0:58 Hilton Head man performs CPR, saves woman's life 1:40 Froggy went a jumpin' with youngsters at Come-See-Me frog race 1:50 Nation Ford students take life jacket challenge 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:32 Video: Indian Land baseball showing Noah Fike what a team is 1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally 0:56 Crazy scenes from Five Points: South Carolina basketball advances to Final Four Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Heavy rain that started Sunday and continued Tuesday knocked down two large oak trees believed to be a half-century old at Rock Hill's Glencairn Garden near the city center. Arborists worked Tuesday to remove the trees that also damaged surrounding trees. An aborist said Tuesday the crew is working to remove the debris before scheduled Come-See-Me Festival entertainment at the garden Wednesday and Thursday. Tracy Kimball