April 25, 2017 12:58 PM

Crew removing fallen trees at Rock Hill’s Glencairn Garden before Come-See-Me events

By Amanda Harris

ROCK HILL

Heavy rain Sunday through Tuesday knocked down two large oak trees believed to be a half-century old at Rock Hill's Glencairn Garden.

“We’ve had a lot of successive drought through the past couple of years and those stresses hurt tree roots,” said Peter Herlan, certified arborist with ArborVision Tree Care in Rock Hill. “When soils are saturated, some of those structural roots are no longer sound and trees go over.”

The garden lost two trees to heavy rainfall and winds Monday, Herlan said. He estimated that one of the trees was 50 years old.

Arborists worked Tuesday to remove the trees that also damaged surrounding trees.

Herlan said they were working to prune and repair Chinese evergreen oaks that the 50-year-old tree had landed in.

Herlan said Tuesday the crew is working to remove the debris before scheduled Come-See-Me Festival entertainment at the garden Wednesday and Thursday.

Reporter Tracy Kimball contributed to this story.

Crews clear half-century old fallen trees at Rock Hill's Glencairn Garden

