Some of Rock Hill/York County Airport’s pavement strength is ‘extremely low.’ Help is coming

Pavement on the taxiway at Rock Hill/York County Airport is aging quickly, according to airport director Steven Gould.
The Rock Hill City Council approved a measure Monday night designed to give it a facelift.
Council members approved a $3.8 million contract with Sealand Construction Corporation to rehabilitate the taxiway pavement at the airport, which Gould says is reaching the end of its expected life. The taxiway pavement is 24 years old, and is showing cracks. Gould said a consultant determined that the pavement strength rating was “extremely low.”
The taxiway rehabilitation is the “last puzzle piece” of a series of airport improvements. In the last five years, there also have been repaving projects with the runway and the parking apron.
The improvements will allow planes to have a larger turning radius and eliminate fears of rolling into the grass, Gould said.
The total project cost, including inspections, is nearly $4,192,000. The city of Rock Hill and York County will each pay $104,805 -- roughly 2.5 pecent of the total cost. Ninety percent of the cost will be paid by the Federal Aviation Administration. Five percent of the cost will be paid by the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission.
The Rock Hill/York County airport is a general aviation and reliever airport, which helps relieve congestion from Charlotte-Douglas International.
The construction should begin sometime in May, and will likely last four to five months, depending on weather.
“We’re at that time where it needs to be done,” said Gould.
