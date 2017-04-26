York County visitors bureau head suspended after theft charge; final decision next week

The executive director of the bureau that markets York County tourism was suspended for a week without pay Wednesday by its governing board following her arrest last week on charges that she stole $348 in tanning products from a Fort Mill salon.
The Rock Hill-York County Convention and Visitors Bureau board voted to make a final decision on the employment of Lisa Meadows next week, according to the vote and York County attorney Michael Kendree, who was at the meeting.
Assistant Director Auvis Cole was appointed interim director while Meadows is suspended, the board decided.
The board that oversees the bureau, which operates with taxpayer dollars to bring events and tourists to York County, made the decision about Meadows after a closed door session during its regular meeting.
Meadows arrived for the closed-door meeting and was inside for about half an hour and then left. She declined comment when leaving.
The board said it went into a closed-door executive session to discuss Meadows’ “employment with the CVB.” Kendree advised the board to use that language to go behind closed doors for the personnel matter. Public board are allowed, under state law, to discuss personnel matters and certain other issues in sessions closed to the public.
After its closed-door session, the board voted unanimously in an open session to suspend Meadows, and to decide her future next Wednesday at a special board meeting.
Meadows, 58, has been head of the bureau since 2012. She was arrested by York County Sheriff's Office deputies April 19.
Meadows faces misdemeanor larceny charges that she took the tanning products on April 16, arrest warrants and police reports allege.
Meadows, whom bureau officials said earns around $94,000 annually, told police that she forgot to pay for the items, a police report states. She is set for court next month.
Board members learned last week that Meadows had been arrested.
Meadows was not present for Wednesday’s regular meeting for normal business, but arrived for the closed session.
As she was leaving, The Herald asked her if she would like to comment and she declined, saying “No, thank you.”
Bureau staff told the board Wednesday the group advertises and markets York County sports, tourism, meetings and conferences and other events and generates millions of dollars in business annually.
The bureau has an annual budget of more than $1 million, and has paid staff members led by the executive director.
The Rock Hill-York County Convention and Visitors Bureau is run by a governing board appointed by the York County Council. The board hires and manages the executive director, who oversees paid staff.
Executive members of the board discussed Meadows’ arrest Friday at a regularly scheduled meeting, but took no action.
