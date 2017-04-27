Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ Family Trust Federal Credit Union and Shred-it Document Management will provide free document shredding for the public from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday as part of Earth Day Birthday at the Museum of York County on Mount Gallant Road. Earth Day Birthday will feature activities, games, an eco-marketplace and 25 educational exhibits with hands-on environmental lessons. Shredding provided for personal and business documents at Mount Gallant Elementary School. Staples, rubber bands, folders, paper clips, etc., do not need to be removed before shredding. Destroyed documents will go directly to a paper recycling plant.
▪ The 31st Lake Wylie Home & Garden Tour, sponsored by the Clover-Lake Wylie Republican Women’s Club, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday features six homes in the River Hills and Allison Creek areas, with artist Cynthia Howell and other local artists painting in the gardens. A wine and hors d’oeuvres after party will will be 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the River Hills Marina, where you may chat with the artists and purchase paintings. Tickets, $25 and available at the Bagel Boat, the River Hills Community Association office, the main gate (on the day of the tour), club members and online at www.clwrw.org. Proceeds to the Fay Bergman Scholarship for students in the Clover area. Details: 803-831-2455.
▪ Big Calvary Baptist Church cancer support and comfort care ministry free health fair, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the church, 4134 Edgeland Road, Edgemoor. Open to the community.
▪ The Spencer Estates Neighborhood Association annual Come-See-Me spring picnic, 4 p.m. Sunday at Spencer Park, 1036 Eastwood Drive, Rock Hill. Residents should bring picnic foods, beverages and lawn chairs. Paper products, plastic utensils and ice will be furnished. Former neighbors, and new neighbors are invited.
Fundraisers
▪ South Pointe High School’s student chapter of the Business Professionals of America Spirit Night. 5-9 p.m. Thursday at Moe’s Southwest Grill on Cinema Drive, Rock Hill. A portion of the night’s sales from all receipts turned in by diners will help fund the students’ trip to the National Leadership Conference in May.
▪ Friends of the York County Library paperback book sale, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Satuday at the York library 21 E. Liberty St.
▪ The Breezy Willow with the York County Animal Shelter will host a pet adoption event, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 1636 Ebenezer Road in Rock Hill. Dogs and cats will be available for adoption to qualified families. Volunteers will evaluate potential adopters to ensure the animals find safe and fitting homes. There will be a raffle to benefit the shelter. Tickets are $1 and can be purchased in advance or at the event.
▪ The Master Gardeners of York County plant sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. April 30 at the the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 825 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Bulbs, perennials, shrubs, vines, herbs and vegetables on sale from $1-$10. The plants are donated by members and are inspected by a certified plant inspector. Proceeds support MGYC education and community service projects.
Meetings
▪ York County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs, 7 p.m. Thursday at the Administration Building, 7900 Park Place Road in the East York Industrial Park, off S.C. 5 in York.
▪ The Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at McCelvey Center, York. Zach Lemhouse will present a program on Scot Irish folk music to include singing, a narrative of the music, its history and impact. Open to the public.
▪ Rock Hill branch of the NAACP, 9 a.m. Saturday at Bannon Hall across from St. Mary Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Road. Details: 803-230-9574.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host “The Beacon” 7 p.m. May 4 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road. Free admission, Doors open at 6 p.m. Hot dogs, hamburgers and homemade desserts available at 6:30.
Clubs
▪ Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Oak Room at Fort Mill Golf Course, 101 Country Club Drive. Guests, $15 couples; $7.50, singles which includes a 30-minute dance lesson. Dances include swing and shag. Light refreshments provided and you may bring wine. Dressy casual. All skill levels are welcome. Details: 803-329-5764 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Recreation
▪ Registration for free swim lessons begins Monday at Rock Hill Parks, Recreation & Tourism Room 390 at City Hall, Boyd Hill Center, Emmett Scott Center, Fewell Park Center and Northside Center. Registration will be taken in person, on a first-come basis. Sessions fill very quickly and space is limited. A schedule of classes and locations is available at www.cityofrockhill.com/prt and at the PRT office. Call 329-5620 with questions. Sessions for ages 4 through adult begin June 6 and run every two weeks through August. Times and skill levels vary per site. The four public pools open June 3. Cost is 75 cents per child and $2 per adult.
Hunger relief
▪ The Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery hunger relief site, 9 a.m. Friday at Bel Air United Methodist Church, 8095 Shelley Mullis Road, Indian Land. Volunteers will distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
Classes
▪ St. John’s United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, will offer shag, bolero and waltz dance lessons, 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays in May at St. John Center. Open to the public. All ages and dance levels are welcome. Cost is $25 with proceeds going to the youth of the church. You do not need a partner or to preregister. Details: 803-372-1315 or pathollisgrant@cs.com
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High School class of 1954, 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road. Members, family and friends invited.
▪ Emmett Scott High class of 1967, 5:30 p.m. Monday at Chili’s Restaurant for its May birthday fellowship dinner.
Support groups
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
