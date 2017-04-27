Rock Hill area could get showers, thunderstorms later today

Weather forecasters say your late-afternoon and evening outdoor activities, or your plans to mow the lawn, could fall victim to showers and thunderstorms across the Rock Hill area.
However, the storms will be followed by two very warm days.
A weak frontal system is expected to cross the region Thursday evening, possibly bringing more precipitation to an area trying to dry out from more than 48 hours of rain earlier in the week.
The National Weather Service says showers and storms are possible after 3 p.m. in the Rock Hill area. Clouds associated with the system began spreading over the region Thursday morning. The overcast is forecast to limit high temperatures to 79 – a bit below Wednesday’s high of 82.
The biggest threat from any storms, in addition to lightning, will be the possibility of damaging wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has the Rock Hill area under a “marginal” risk (about 5 percent chance in any given area) of a severe storm.
“The storms should be fast-moving enough to preclude any widespread flooding potential,” said Rodney Hinson, of the National Weather Service in Greer.
Clearing is expected overnight, and that will set the stage for some of the warmest weather this year. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures are expected to reach 86 degrees Friday and 88 Saturday.
The next frontal system will approach the area by late in the weekend. Clouds are expected to increase Sunday, with showers and thunderstorms likely Sunday night and Monday.
