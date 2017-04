Parents of children touched inappropriately at Fort Mill day care say kids forever changed

Steven Gentry, a former Fort Mill day care worker accused of touching three children inappropriately while working last year, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. Gentry pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and battery. Parents of the child victims, two ages 8 and one age 6, told Gentry in court that their children have been forever changed by the crimes.