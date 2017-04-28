Marijuana found at Rock Hill elementary school; student says he found it near home

Police in Rock Hill found a bag of more than four grams of marijuana in an elementary school bathroom trash can Thursday, according to police reports.
Officers were called by an administrator at Sunset Park Elementary School on Ogden Road Thursday morning after a teacher assistant smelled marijuana from a hallway, a police report shows.
School officials saw a student leave the bathroom; the student admitted to officials and an officer that he left the marijuana in the trash can, police said.
In the trash can, police found 4.76 grams of marijuana in a green zippered bag, police said.
The student told police that he found the marijuana in a tackle box near his home, police said. The tackle box was found in the trash can, the report shows.
The child was not charged, police said, but was released to the custody of a family member.
Police notified the S.C. Department of Social Services about the incident.
