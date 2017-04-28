Patriotic flag tribute April 30 at Northwestern High

The seventh annual Massing of the Colors is at 3 p.m. Sunday at Northwestern High School auditorium, West Main Street.
The event to honor the flag and those who have served to protect it is sponsored by the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Southern Jurisdiction of America and Northwestern Air Force Junior ROTC.
Rep. Greg Delleney Jr., chairman of the S.C. House Judiciary Committee, will speak. The Northwestern Troubadours will sing.
The event is free and open to the public.
Barbara Barkley: 803-329-4073
