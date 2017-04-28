Your York County polling location may have moved. Find out where you can vote

The York County Elections Office announced Friday some local polling locations in York County have moved ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections for a U.S. Congress seat and a S.C. House seat.
Absentee voting is available 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the York County elections office, 13 S. Congress St., York.
Elections are being held to fill open seats in South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District and S.C. House Seat 48.
Polling stations will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day during the May 2 primary, May 16 possible runoff, and June 20 special election.
There will be Democratic and Republican primaries for the 5th Congressional District, and a Republican primary for S.C. House Seat 48. Sample ballots are available yorkcountygov.com/departments/RegistrationandElections.
All 95 voting precincts will be open for Election Day, with some polling locations moving.
The following polling locations are permanent moves for the precinct:
▪ Delphia: Moving from Philadelphia United Methodist Church to Fire Training Center of York County, 2500 McFarland Road, York .
▪ Airport: Moving from S.C. National Guard Armory to Newkirk Baptist Church, 175 Museum Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Rock Creek: Moving from Bethel Presbyterian Church to Church of Christ, 6278 Highway 55 East, Clover.
The following polling locations are temporarily moving for the May 2 primary, May 16 runoff, and June 20 special election:
▪ Rock Hill No. 6: Moving from ParentSmart to the Central Child Development Center, 414 E. Black St., Rock Hill.
▪ Fort Mill No. 2: Moving from Glenrock Baptist Church to Fort Mill Church of God, 221 Academy St., Fort Mill.
The York County Elections Office is reminding voters of new polling locations that began in 2016, including:
▪ Clover: First Baptist Church of Clover, 117 S. Main St., Clover.
▪ Fort Mill No. 1: Fort Mill Church of God, 221 Academy St., Fort Mill.
▪ Fairgrounds: Boyd Hill Baptist Church, 315 Glenn St., Rock Hill.
Seven Republican candidates, three Democrats and six third-party candidates are seeking to replace former Rep. Mick Mulvaney in the state’s 5th Congressional District. The district covers 11 counties, including Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Newberry, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union and York.
Mulvaney is now budget chief for President Donald Trump.
The race for South Carolina’s House Seat 48 includes Republicans Bruce Bryant and Tom Nichols, and Democrat Bebs Barron Chorak. Ralph Norman, who is running in the 5th District race, resigned from the seat earlier this year.
District 48 covers portions of Rock Hill, Tega Cay, Fort Mill, York and Lake Wylie.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
What do I need to vote?
Voters must bring one of the following forms of photo identification:
▪ S.C. driver’s license
▪ S.C. DMV ID card or S.C. Concealed Weapons Permit
▪ Federal Military ID
▪ U.S. passport or Veterans Affairs card
▪ S.C. Voter Registration Card with photo, which can be obtained at the York County Elections Office
